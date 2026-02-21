Baba Vanga's chilling 2026 alien prediction coming true after Trump's latest UFO move

A decades-old prophecy by Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has resurfaced after President Donald Trump ordered the release of secret government files related to aliens and UFOs. The renewed focus comes as speculation builds over what newly disclosed records might reveal about unidentified aerial phenomena and extraterrestrial life. Baba Vanga’s alien prediction reignites after Trump’s UFO file order (AFP/File)

Who was Baba Vanga? Baba Vanga was born in Vangeliya Pandeva Dimitrova in 1911 was a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant often referred to as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans.” She reportedly lost her sight at age 12 after being caught in a tornado, an event followers believe marked the start of her psychic abilities.

Supporters claim she predicted that humans would make first contact with aliens in November 2026. According to those accounts, she foresaw a “massive spacecraft” entering Earth’s atmosphere, offering undeniable proof of extraterrestrial life though she did not reveal its intentions.

She was also said to have had visions about the far future and humanity’s connection with alien life. According to her followers, she predicted that by the year 2130, people would start building underwater cities with help from extraterrestrials.

Baba Vanga was also believed to have predicted that humans would make further contact with aliens in 2288. In the same year, she reportedly said that time travel would be discovered or invented.

However, Baba Vanga left no written records of her prophecies. Most accounts were shared by her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova and her other followers who said they documented her visions after her death in 1996. Critics argue that many of her predictions have been misinterpreted or exaggerated over time.

From Obama’s Comments to Trump’s Disclosure Order Until recently, the US government and the Pentagon maintained there was no physical evidence proving the existence of UFOs or aliens.

Speculation intensified after former President Barack Obama stated during a February 14 interview that aliens were real. Trump criticized those remarks, claiming Obama had revealed “classified information.”

Trump later directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon to release materials “related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

Reports also suggest that Trump has prepared a speech for a press conference this year focusing on what the government knows about extraterrestrial beings.

A mixed report of Baba Vanga’s predictions Baba Vanga has been credited by believers with predicting several major global events, including the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the election of Obama in 2008, the rise of ISIS in 2010, the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk in 2000 and the September 11 attacks in New York.

She reportedly said that “Two metal birds will crash into American brothers, and blood will spill.”

She is also said to have correctly predicted her own death, allegedly telling followers she would die on August 11. Baba Vanga died of cancer on August 11, 1996 at the age of 85.

At the same time, some predictions made by her did not materialize. She was said to have forecast a nuclear war between 2010 and 2016 and predicted that Europe would be deserted by 2016 due to widespread fighting and chemical attacks. And some of her claims like multiple world leaders would be assassinated that year also did not occur.

The 2025 UFO claim and ongoing debate One prediction claimed that a strange UFO would appear over a televised sporting event in 2025. Many people say this never happened. However, some conspiracy theorists believe it did and claim that NASA is hiding the evidence.

Many people on social media think that the “new light in the sky” she mentioned may have been the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS which could be seen from Earth when it made its closest pass on December 19, 2025.

As the government releases more information and public interest in UFOs increases, Baba Vanga’s predictions continue to spark debate between believers and skeptics.