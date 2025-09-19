Baba Vanga's chilling predictions for 2026: From World War 3 to AI takeover

Making big claims about the future and grabbing headlines is not new. The hard part is being right. However, people are always curious about such predictions, and one such famous name is Baba Vanga, known for her strange but often accurate prophecies. Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2026

Born in Bulgaria and known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” the blind mystic is understood to have lost her eyesight as a child, having been swept away by a tornado. Despite passing away in 1996, Vanga’s name keeps coming up because of her prophecies. As per LADbible, she even supposedly forecasted the 9/11 attacks and the 2022 UK floods.

One of Vanga’s projections for the upcoming year has been a series of catastrophic natural disasters that could impact the world. It has been learnt that she even predicted earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and severe climate changes impacting some parts of the world. According to LADbible, Vanga allegedly claimed that around seven to eight per cent of Earth’s landmass could be affected.

World war 3

One of Vanga’s most sensational predictions has been regarding World War 3. She is understood to have predicted that World War 3 would kick off in 2026. Increasing tensions between global powers, the possibility of a Chinese takeover of Taiwan scaling new heights, and direct confrontation between Russia and the USA are some of her other forecasts for the upcoming year.

Something for AI

Vanga also felt that in 2026, Artificial Intelligence (AI) could make major progress, and it may end up dominating humanity as well.

Aliens coming to Earth

Vanga also made another astonishing claim about contacting aliens. She prophesied that the first contact with aliens would take place in November next year. Vanga even talked about a big spacecraft entering Earth’s atmosphere.

FAQs:

What are some of Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2026?

The occurrence of World War 3 and contacting aliens are some of Baba Vanga’s predictions for the next year.

What did Baba Vanga predict about AI in 2026?

According to Baba Vanga, AI may end up dominating humanity.

When did Baba Vanga die?

Baba Vanga died in 1996. She was born in Bulgaria