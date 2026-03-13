Baltimore fire: Massive blaze at Langley Street; scary videos emerge amid hazardous material fears

A fire broke out in the 2200 block of Langley Street, Baltimore , Maryland on Thursday. Visuals from the scene showed a large response with fire trucks attempting to douse the flames.

One person raised an alarm about hazardous materials, saying “Firefighters are fighting a 2 alarm fire that involve hazardous materials in Southwest Baltimore."

One person claimed the fire was ‘gas-fed’ and shared a video. “Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Baltimore's Saint Paul neighborhood this evening. A large column of smoke could be seen from north Baltimore. Initial reports suggest that the fire was gas-fed,” they wrote. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

One page cited scanner app information and said “Fire in the Commercial Office Building is Out Checking for extension etc. Fire now running along the railroad tracks with Brush Truck Attack in progress. Fuel Spill into drain with Hazmat. Booms being placed for containment. Fuel and Propane found on Scene.”

The blaze appeared to be massive and could be seen from afar. “So what’s on fire right outside Baltimore?,” a person asked showing smoke from a distance.