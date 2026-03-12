Video: US' crude oil tanker bursts into flames after Iran strike, Indian killed in attack

Take a look at the video here:

The crude oil tanker, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, is seen blasting into a huge ball of flame after being hit in the video seemingly recorded by the IRGC Navy members. The video, shared on X by Iran's Press TV, shows the ship engulfed in flames as a huge cloud of smoke emerges from it amid repetitive loud booms.

An Indian national died in an Iranian strike on US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu in Iraqi waters near Basra on Wednesday amid the ongoing war in West Asia. The attack was carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, a video of which surfaced on social media.

Two tankers were ‘subject to sabotage’ The Indian Embassy in Baghdad shared details about the attack in which an Indian national died and said that the remaining 15 Indian crew were evacuated to safety. It also said that the embassy was in constant touch with Iraqi authorities to ensure all possible assistance and expressed condolences over the crew's death.

Track live updates of what is happening in West Asia here

“On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place. Embassy of India Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Also read: India raises shipping safety with Iran as bombings in Strait of Hormuz grow

“Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” it added.

The Iraqi government's media cell told national news agency INA that in the attack, “two tankers were subject to sabotage”. The country's oil ministry expressed "deep concern" over the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

The attack came as Iran and the United States, Israel continue to exchange strikes in the second week of the war. The oil prices surged to $100 per barrel on Thursday as Iran's continued strikes led to effective blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.