India raises shipping safety with Iran as bombings in Strait of Hormuz grow

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the safety of shipping and energy security as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, the MEA said in a press briefing. Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam. (REUTERS)

The conversation comes amid attacks on commercial vessels and rising risks to maritime traffic in the crucial waterway, a key route for global oil trade. Randhir Jaiswa said the discussion focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy supplies through the region.

Jaiswal said the two leaders have been in touch repeatedly in recent days. “EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” the official said.

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major flashpoint in the ongoing regional conflict, with several vessels damaged in recent attacks, raising concerns over disruptions to global shipping and energy flows.