Baltimore fire update: Two-alarm fire at W 23rd St & Hampden Ave, Remington; visuals show massive blaze

A massive fire broke out in Remington in north Baltimore on Friday. The blaze was reported at W 23rd St & Hampden Ave, as per Citizen app. Firefighters reportedly were told it was a building fire. A commercial building is reportedly up in flames.(X/@BaltimoreFire)

The Baltimore Fire Department said on X, “BCFD is currently on the scene of an active fire at the 400 block of W 23rd Street. Crews are working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Please avoid the area and updates will be provided as they are available.”

A commercial building is reportedly up in flames and a second alarm was called, requesting more units and equipment. While a person was initially feared trapped, firefighters confirmed that everyone was safely out of the building. Firefighters then worked to gain access through a garage door and forced a side door to combat the blaze. They requested HazMat units because of propane tanks and solar units on the roof.

A propane-powered forklift was reportedly on fire, and it was spreading to the building. They reported heavy fire extending into the building with propane tanks ablaze, as they made entry to the second floor, according to the Citizen app.

At one point, they staged additional resources at a nearby intersection to support ongoing efforts to fight the flames. Additional firefighters and medics were dispatched to help. A fire prevention representative was requested there as well. Faced with high heat and heavy smoke conditions, firefighters reportedly cut a hole in the building. A building inspector was requested there as well, Citizen app reported, because numerous electrical issues and illegal hookups were found in the commercial building.

After struggling to fight the blaze on the second floor, they exited to concentrate their efforts on the outside. A collapse zone was set up around the building. They also took steps to try and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

Visuals show massive blaze

A person shared a photo where heavy smoke could be seen. The individual wrote on Facebook, “Hey folks, Greater Remington Improvement Association - GRIA is aware of the large fire happening in lower Remington and a few of us are on site. If you know someone who needs help or you yourself need help please call or text 410-914-8015.”

A video shared by another person showed thick black smoke in the sky.

Others thanked the firefighters and prayed for safety.

“Thank you to the Baltimore City Fire Department and Police Department. Maybe 3 blocks from our center is a fire that will not go out. Please stay away from the Remington area. We are praying that everyone is safe,” a local page wrote on Facebook.