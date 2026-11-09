Bangladesh dismisses possibility of Sheikh Hasina’s return, won’t give passport to ‘fugitive terrorist’

The Bangladesh government on Monday said deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has no intention of returning to the country and her recent activities are "merely political posturing". File photo of ex-Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina (REUTERS)

The remarks were made by chief prosecutor Md Aminul Islam amid reports that Hasina has sought a new passport and national identity card to facilitate her return from India, where she has been living since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her Awami League government.

"Her recent activities, as reported by various media outlets, are merely political posturing," The Daily Star newspaper quoted Islam as saying.

Also read: Sheikh Hasina seeks new passport and ID card ahead of planned return to Bangladesh

"She is not taking the legal steps she should take to return to Bangladesh," the chief prosecutor told journalists at his office.

Asked about media reports that Hasina had applied for a new passport, Islam reiterated, "For now, our comment is that she will not return and that these activities are political posturing."

Hasina has recently said she intends to return to Bangladesh in December, despite facing serious legal challenges, including a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal over the deadly crackdown on protesters in 2024.

She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings.

‘Fugitive terrorist, dictator’ State minister for foreign affairs Humayun Kobir on Thursday rejected any possibility of issuing Hasina any travel document or passport, describing her as a "fugitive terrorist" and a "dictator".

Bangladesh has also sought her extradition from India, where she took refuge after leaving office.

India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh's extradition requests for Hasina but has not announced any decision on handing her over. The Ministry of External Affairs has said the requests are being examined as part of its established processes.