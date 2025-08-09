Barron Trump doesn't use WhatsApp? He uses THIS app to chat with friends instead

Barron Trump, Donald Trump's youngest son, found a different way to keep in touch with his new college friends. The interesting part? He doesn't even have to share his phone number. Barron Trump, studying at NYU, uses Discord to connect with college friends while maintaining a low profile. AP/PTI(AP01_21_2025_000054B)(AP)

The 19-year-old recently began studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Constantly flanked by Secret Service agents for security, Barron’s movements on campus are too discreet. TMZ reported he’s rarely seen lingering in hallways or chatting between classes.

So to connect with classmates online, he uses Discord, a chat app popular among gamers, which allows for messaging and video chats.

“He has added it to his repertoire. It's his communication platform of choice,” one source told Page Six.

The source then added that a number “creates more trouble than it's worth. If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly, and it'd become a merry-go-round.”

Instead, Discord is “his workaround,” the insider said. “He's still troubleshooting.” With the “gamer bro culture,” Barron connects with friends through their gamer tags.

Barron has occasionally stepped into the political conversation

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, praised him on the Patrick Bet-David podcast, saying, "Barron makes us all look so little. He's really smart, very entertaining, he's his father's son." She added that he’s "always throwing out ideas." One example, she shared, came during the campaign: "Barron will call and say, 'Dad, I have an idea of how you can get more votes, you need to go to this baseball stadium' or whatever."

Like his mother, Melania Trump, Barron maintains a low profile. Melania has long made it her priority to shield her son from excessive public attention, ensuring he can focus on his education and future.

“Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years,” a source told People Magazine, and added, she remains committed to “being the primary decision maker on Barron and his future.”