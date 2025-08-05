Where is Barron Trump? Tabloid commenter claims, ‘He's lying low, with…’

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has been absent from events since POTUS’ second-term inauguration in January 2025. Barron Trump has taken a backseat since January 2025, focusing on his studies at NYU rather than public appearances. (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

During the 2024 campaign, Trump frequently praised Barron for helping him connect with younger voters. “He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying - ‘Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one’. We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well,” the President said at that time.

Barron Trump is simply doing what any 19-year-old would

The 6-foot-7-inch strong Trump was occasionally seen at press conferences, campaign stops, and family outings. But since the new term began, Barron has been missing from both official functions and family photo ops.

Notably, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump have all been busy attending events, like most recently, President Trump was joined by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, daughter-in-law Lara, and grandchildren Chloe and Spencer at the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, but without Barron.

This raises the question among many: where is Barron Trump?

The Daily Mail report suggests Barron is reportedly settling into college life at New York University and is often spotted around campus or walking the streets of Manhattan. Rumors have swirled online about a new girlfriend, with some social media sleuths sharing speculative posts.

“He’s 19yrs old. Things to do. People to meet. Life to lead. Stop trying to turn him into a middle-aged fogey before his time,” one reader wrote in the Daily Mail's comment section.

“He’s lying low, with his new girlfriend I think. Must be hard to get the privacy he needs,” another piped in.

Interestingly, the POTUS in May, while discussing the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joked to reporters, “These events will attract millions of passionate fans around the world, including my son. I have a son that loves soccer – Barron… Nobody’s ever heard of Barron, right? Have you ever heard of Barron? He’s a good soccer player, too. He’s a little tall for soccer, but that’s OK.”