Barron Trump upset as dad Donald crashes Chelsea’s Club World Cup trophy moment: Report

Barron Trump may not have been too happy about his father’s decision to stay on stage during Chelsea’s Club World Cup trophy celebration. President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at the match on Sunday, where Chelsea lifted the trophy after a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Mirror report. Chelsea captain Reece James reportedly told Donald Trump he “needs to leave” before the trophy ceremony began.(AFP)

Chelsea captain Reece James reportedly told Trump he “needs to leave” before the trophy ceremony began. But defender Levi Colwill told reporters that Trump “wanted to stay” and be part of the celebrations.

The former president was initially expected to stand off to the side with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the presentation. Instead, he stayed close to the players, which left some, including Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, looking confused.

Barron Trump didn't appreciate Donald Trump's appearance

According to the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column, Trump’s youngest son, Barron, probably didn’t appreciate the moment either. The reason? Barron is a die-hard Arsenal fan—Chelsea’s London rival.

The column suggested Barron not only disagreed with his dad being part of the celebration, but also wasn’t thrilled about seeing Chelsea win the title at all.

During Donald Trump’s time in the White House, Barron was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey while playing soccer.

The Mail wrote, “Trump’s insistence on remaining on stage to celebrate with Chelsea's footballers after the FIFA Club World Cup triumph in New Jersey is likely to have met with disapproval from beanpole youngest son Barron. While Donald insisted on still hogging the spotlight after presenting the trophy, Trump junior is known to be a ‘huge fan’ of Chelsea’s London neighbour, Arsenal.”

Trump received an Arsenal jersey with the number 45

Back in 2018, during an interview with Piers Morgan, Trump received an Arsenal jersey with the number 45 on it—referencing his presidency. Trump said, “I have a son who loves this sport and it’s growing rapidly in the United States.” When asked if he was an Arsenal fan himself, Trump answered, “Not particularly no, but I have a friend who owns Manchester United.”

That friend is Ed Glazer, one of Malcolm Glazer’s sons and a director at Manchester United, who supported Trump’s first campaign for president.

At Sunday’s match, when Trump handed out the Golden Ball, lip-reader Jeremy Freeman caught him saying, “Chelsea’s biggest fan. I’m a big fan of you. So well done you.”

After the game, Palmer admitted he was thrown off by Trump’s appearance on stage. “I knew he was going to be here but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes.”

Reece James hinted that the crowd’s excitement might have distracted Trump and caused him to overstay his moment on stage.