Bay Bridge fire update: Lanes closed, traffic stalled near San Francisco
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 16, 2025 03:45 AM IST
A car caught fire on the eastbound Bay Bridge near San Francisco, blocking multiple lanes and causing significant traffic delays, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 2:30 p.m., three lanes remained closed on eastbound Interstate 80.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert on X, warning, “Fire Activity is affecting Bay Bridge at I-80 Eastbound. All lanes blocked at this time. Expect delays and use alternate routes.”
Witnesses also took to social media to share their frustrations with the traffic.
“There’s a fire on the bay bridge rn going towards Oakland, all lanes are closed!! So if you headed to the east bay I would advice you wait a couple hours,” one person wrote.
Another reported, “i just had to catch this bay bridge jam lmao.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information