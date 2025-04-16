Menu Explore
Bay Bridge fire update: Lanes closed, traffic stalled near San Francisco

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 16, 2025 03:45 AM IST

A car caught fire on the eastbound Bay Bridge near San Francisco, blocking multiple lanes and causing significant traffic delays.

A car caught fire on the eastbound Bay Bridge near San Francisco, blocking multiple lanes and causing significant traffic delays, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 2:30 p.m., three lanes remained closed on eastbound Interstate 80.

A car caught fire on the eastbound Bay Bridge near San Francisco.(PIxabay)
A car caught fire on the eastbound Bay Bridge near San Francisco.(PIxabay)

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert on X, warning, “Fire Activity is affecting Bay Bridge at I-80 Eastbound. All lanes blocked at this time. Expect delays and use alternate routes.”

Witnesses also took to social media to share their frustrations with the traffic.

“There’s a fire on the bay bridge rn going towards Oakland, all lanes are closed!! So if you headed to the east bay I would advice you wait a couple hours,” one person wrote.

Another reported, “i just had to catch this bay bridge jam lmao.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

