Belmore State Forest fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze rages in Keystone Heights, Clay County

A large wood fire is currently burning in Belmore State Forest, Florida. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, firefighters are responding to the blaze near Barns Road and Randolph Place in Keystone Heights. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ordered immediate evacuations for anyone inside Belmore State Forest. (Representational Image/ REUTERS)

In a statement shared on Facebook, the department said, "Clay County Fire Rescue is in the area of Barns Rd. and Randolph Pl. in (Mcrae) Keystone Heights working a large woods fire. The fire is in the Belmore State Forest and currently moving east. We ask that you stay clear of the area and report any new hazards. If you live in the area please stay alert for any changing conditions."

The department confirmed that no homes are currently threatened by the blaze.

As per Florida Forest Service, the fire has grown to approximately 300 acres.

See the map here.

Evacuation updates The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ordered immediate evacuations for anyone inside Belmore State Forest.

"If you are in the Belmore State Forest, please evacuate the area. If you know anyone that is in the Belmore State Forest, please reach out to them and tell them to evacuate," the sheriff's office said in an alert. “Additional areas to avoid will be the entire Bondarenko Rd loop down to Mark Allan Rd.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information