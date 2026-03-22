Belmore State Forest fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze rages in Keystone Heights, Clay County
Firefighters are responding to the blaze near Barns Road and Randolph Place in Keystone Heights.
A large wood fire is currently burning in Belmore State Forest, Florida. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, firefighters are responding to the blaze near Barns Road and Randolph Place in Keystone Heights.
In a statement shared on Facebook, the department said, "Clay County Fire Rescue is in the area of Barns Rd. and Randolph Pl. in (Mcrae) Keystone Heights working a large woods fire. The fire is in the Belmore State Forest and currently moving east. We ask that you stay clear of the area and report any new hazards. If you live in the area please stay alert for any changing conditions."
The department confirmed that no homes are currently threatened by the blaze.
As per Florida Forest Service, the fire has grown to approximately 300 acres.
See the map here.
Evacuation updates
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ordered immediate evacuations for anyone inside Belmore State Forest.
"If you are in the Belmore State Forest, please evacuate the area. If you know anyone that is in the Belmore State Forest, please reach out to them and tell them to evacuate," the sheriff's office said in an alert. “Additional areas to avoid will be the entire Bondarenko Rd loop down to Mark Allan Rd.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More