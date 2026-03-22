Tamworth, NH: What happened at The Preserve at Chocorua? Firefighters seen at wedding venue

A floor collapse at The Preserve at Chocorua, a popular wedding venue in Tamworth, New Hampshire, has reportedly left several people injured. A floor collapse at a popular wedding venue in Tamworth, New Hampshire, has reportedly left several people injured. (Unsplash)

According to Carroll County, NH Scanner Alerts, some individuals may also be trapped inside the building. Around 145 people were believed to be present at the time, though the exact number remains unconfirmed. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road.

In a post on Facebook, the scanner alert group said, "The Preserve at Chocorua, The Tap House, 88 Philbrook Neighborhood Rd, Tamworth, NH. Part of the floor collapsed into the basement during an event here. 145 people were present at the time. At least 10 ambulances have been requested for those injured. Some people may still be trapped."

The Tamworth Police Department also issued a statement, saying, “Multiple fire departments working an incident at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Rd, avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”