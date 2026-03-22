Tamworth, NH: What happened at The Preserve at Chocorua? Firefighters seen at wedding venue
According to Carroll County, NH Scanner Alerts, some individuals may be trapped inside the building. The incident occurred at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road.
A floor collapse at The Preserve at Chocorua, a popular wedding venue in Tamworth, New Hampshire, has reportedly left several people injured.
According to Carroll County, NH Scanner Alerts, some individuals may also be trapped inside the building. Around 145 people were believed to be present at the time, though the exact number remains unconfirmed. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road.
In a post on Facebook, the scanner alert group said, "The Preserve at Chocorua, The Tap House, 88 Philbrook Neighborhood Rd, Tamworth, NH. Part of the floor collapsed into the basement during an event here. 145 people were present at the time. At least 10 ambulances have been requested for those injured. Some people may still be trapped."
The Tamworth Police Department also issued a statement, saying, “Multiple fire departments working an incident at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Rd, avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More