Market Place mall shooting in Champaign: One person injured; first details amid scary videos
A shooting was reported at the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday, that left one person injured.
A shooting was reported at the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday, that left one person injured. The incident took place at 2000 N Neil Street.
Police are reportedly at the scene and one person is being treated after the incident, as per The News Gazette. The incident took place after 6pm.
Market Place Mall shooting: What happened in Champaign
A large crowd had gathered outside the main entrance of Dick's House of Sport after the incident as police began to arrive at the scene. Champaign fire trucks also reportedly blocked many entrances to Dick's wing of the mall.
Crime tape was also put up in front of the Dick's store, blocking the entrance.
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The mall has been closed to the public as the investigation is underway.
Visuals showed heavy police presence and the report confirmed at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were present there.
Another video was shared showing the police in action at the scene. “MARKETPLACE MALL CHAMPAIGN ILLINOIS GOING DOWN,” the person wrote.
Market Place mall shooting: Reactions
One person advocated against gun violence and wrote “Given the tragic shooting today at the Champaign Mall, a reminder that Dr. Boozer chose not to utilize over 500k in funds the city wanted to provide Unit 4 to reduce gun violence.”
Yet another person added “Not they just shot somebody in champaign mall.”
Another spoke out saying “Guns do not shoot people, people use guns to shoot people. And people has now turned into our youth, consistently resulting to gun violence for conflict resolution. My heart is broken. I AM BEGGING THE RESIDENTS OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY TO TAKE CONTROL OF THIS NARRATIVE AND I MEAN NOW. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. THIS ISNT A GOVERNMENT OR POLICY ISSUE WE HAVE TO STOP THIS AND NOW!!!!! Praying for all families affected by this tragedy today at Marketplace Mall.”
One person issued a warning saying “There's been a shooting at the Champaign, IL mall just now. People running and cops everywhere. IF YOU ARE IN CHAMPAIGN OR GOING TO CHAMPAIGN BE SAFE.”
One person claimed that scanner reports said the suspect was 14-15 years of age, but there is no official confirmation yet.
The report of the shooting sparked fears and one person claimed “My daughters there hiding in the back of a store.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More