Market Place mall shooting in Champaign: One person injured; first details amid scary videos

A shooting was reported at the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday, that left one person injured. The incident took place at 2000 N Neil Street. Heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the Market Place Mall. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Police are reportedly at the scene and one person is being treated after the incident, as per The News Gazette. The incident took place after 6pm.

Market Place Mall shooting: What happened in Champaign A large crowd had gathered outside the main entrance of Dick's House of Sport after the incident as police began to arrive at the scene. Champaign fire trucks also reportedly blocked many entrances to Dick's wing of the mall.

Crime tape was also put up in front of the Dick's store, blocking the entrance.

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The mall has been closed to the public as the investigation is underway.

Visuals showed heavy police presence and the report confirmed at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were present there.