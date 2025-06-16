Bethesda unveils next big title at summer showcase. What we know so far

Bethesda has announced its next big title. Bethesda first announced The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018, and since then, a lot has changed. Xbox now owns Bethesda, and fans have been waiting for seven years with very little news. Most of Bethesda’s time was spent working on Starfield, which came out in 2023. Because of that, not much work happened on The Elder Scrolls 6 until recently. When the game does come back into the spotlight, it will probably be at another Xbox Games Showcase. (Facebook)

Now, nearly two years later, there’s still no major update. Fans were hoping the recent Xbox Games Showcase would mention the game, but it didn’t.

Xbox head Phil Spencer talked about Xbox’s 2026 games at the event. He mentioned titles like Fable and Forza Horizon 6, but not The Elder Scrolls 6. That likely means the game won’t release in 2026. Fans will probably have to wait until at least 2027.

Even if Spencer didn’t mention the game, the fact that it wasn’t shown at all makes it clear it’s still far off. When the game does come back into the spotlight, it will probably be at another Xbox Games Showcase. Big games like this need a long marketing campaign, so it’s unlikely they would reveal it the same year it comes out.

Also Read: Loyd has breakout game in Aces' victory over Wings after slow start this season

There was a recent report about a trailer being shared inside Xbox. But that trailer was likely only for internal use—to show how far the team has come in development. This is common in large game studios.

Of course, none of this is confirmed, and plans could still change. But a 2026 release was always a long shot. Now, it looks almost certain the game won’t be ready until 2027 at the earliest. Based on how big the project is, 2027 seems likely, but 2028 could happen too. Anything beyond that would suggest serious delays—but so far, there are no signs of any big problems.