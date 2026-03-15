Bhad Bhabie not dead: Debunking claim about Cash Me Outside rapper amid cancer battle

Despite the claims made on social media, Bhad Bhabie appears to be alive. She recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, which show her alive and doing well.

In all likelihood this sparked false claims about her demise. “Bhad bhabie is dead and its pissing me off. Can't have anything,” one person said on X. Yet another remarked “Blood cancer? Yeah she’s dead.” Notably, these posts came earlier in March when Bhad Bhabie had shared her cancer update.

Unverified social media claims suggested that Bhad Bhabie or Danielle Bregoli, the rapper, had died. Bhad Bhabie, 22, catapulted to viral fame with her phrase 'Cash me outside, how about that?". In 2024, she had shared that she was battling cancer and recently, Bhad Bhabie updated that the battle might not be going too well.

“Bhad Bhabie shopping in Los Angeles . Fans can’t get over her new figure, with most saying it’s giving major Kardashian vibes,” one person shared on Facebook.

Meanwhile, photos from some time back also surfaced, with many remarking on how different Bhad Bhabie looked now from when she went viral for her Cash Me Outside line.

People rather cheered her on for showing vitality amid her cancer battle. “I love to see you happy girl!!!,” one person said, while another added “Praying for you. love to see you happy and enjoying life.”

No major media outlet has reported on Bhad Bhabie having passed away either. Thus, the old claims are false. Her latest post was an Instagram story, six hours back.

Bhad Bhabie currently appears to be in a desert area, and was seen with quadbikes in the series of photos posted on Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie cancer update Bhad Bhabie had shared at the start of March on X “Bad news from my doctor yesterday,” and added “god has the last say so not my cancer.”

In 2024, she told her fans and followers that her weight loss had been triggered by cancer medication. “I’m sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight,” she had written on Instagram Stories, and added “Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives.” As per People, she had not shared any further details or the specific medication she was on.

The rapper also caught some flak online for some photos she posted in the wake of her cancer update that had many fans worried. Bhad Bhabie had posted a picture in a a low-cut black bodysuit with matching leggings. After facing flak, she posted on X “I pray young women don’t follow these footsteps.”

She has a child, Kali Love with her on-off partner Le Vaughn. Bhad Bhabie gained fame when she appeared on a Dr Phil segment titled I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime. She became viral for her line “Ain’t nobody gonna catch me. … Cash me outside, how ‘bout dat?.”

Bhad Bhabie was able to leverage this fame into a career in music.