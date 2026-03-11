Is cancer preventable? Expert says there are 2 ways to stop cancer cells from growing fast: Water only fasting…
Cancer expert Dr Thomas Seyfried says preventing cancer cell growth involves cutting off their fuel supply: glucose and glutamine. He shares 2 ways to do this.
For decades, the prevailing medical wisdom has treated cancer primarily as a 'genetic lottery' — a series of unfortunate mutations that trigger uncontrollable cell growth. However, Dr Thomas Seyfried, a professor of biology and genetics at Boston College, has challenged that narrative by focusing on what cancer cells eat rather than just their DNA. Also read | Mumbai surgical oncologist explains what breast cancer grades 1 to 3 actually mean: Which is most dangerous?
In an appearance on the October 7, 2024, episode of The Diary Of A CEO, Dr Seyfried argued that cancer is not merely a genetic fluke, but a metabolic disease that thrives on specific fuels. According to his research, he shared the secret to halting tumour progression lies in a simple, non-toxic strategy: cutting off the supply lines.
He said, "We published one of the first ever papers linking that the higher your blood sugar, the faster the tumour grows. The lower the blood sugar, the slower the tumour grows. Undeniable. A normal cell becoming a cancer cell doesn't happen overnight. All we have to know about cancer is how it is growing so rapidly. Why are they going out of control? How come it's so hard to kill them?"
The two pillars of tumour growth
Dr Seyfried shared that while healthy cells are metabolic 'hybrids' capable of burning different types of fuel, cancer cells are remarkably rigid. To grow at such aggressive speeds, Dr Seyfried said they rely almost exclusively on two sources:
⦿ Glucose: sugar derived from carbohydrates and high-glycemic foods.
⦿ Glutamine: a common amino acid found in proteins.
Starving the 'broken' mitochondria
The core of Dr Seyfried’s theory rests on the health of mitochondria — the power plants of our cells. He argued that cancer cells possess 'bad' or dysfunctional mitochondria that cannot effectively process fats for energy. He said that by shifting the body into nutritional ketosis — a state achieved through water-only fasting or ultra-low-carbohydrate diets — healthy cells begin to burn ketone bodies for fuel. Because cancer cells cannot make this metabolic switch, they are left 'starving' in a fuel-restricted environment, he said.
Dr Seyfried explained: “A solution to the cancer problem without toxicity is to simultaneously restrict the two fuels: glucose, which is already in our bloodstream from the food we eat, and the amino acid glutamine. If we stopped eating, adopted a low-carbohydrate diet, and did water-only fasting, we would enter nutritional ketosis. The tumour cells have bad mitochondria. They're dependent on glucose and glutamine. We can replace glucose and glutamine with ketone bodies. So, we selectively marginalise these tumour cells slowly over time. They slowly start to die. The blood vessels disappear, and the body comes in and dissolves them.”
A shift toward non-toxic management
Perhaps the most provocative part of Dr Seyfried’s message is the call for a 'solution to the cancer problem without toxicity'. Traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation target rapidly dividing cells, but often cause significant damage to the rest of the body.
Dr Seyfried suggested that by managing metabolic health, we can create an internal environment where cancer simply cannot survive. He added, "Cancer is very preventable. It's just that we're doing everything we possibly can to induce it."
While Dr Seyfried’s metabolic theory offers a hopeful path for dietary intervention, it remains a controversial departure from standard oncology. For those looking to improve their metabolic health, he shared that the journey begins with controlling blood sugar and understanding the fuel we provide our bodies every day.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.