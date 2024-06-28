Biden claims 'he did well' as wife Jill, Kamala Harris defend POTUS over 'disappointing' debate performance

US President Joe Biden tried to defend himself after coming under fire following his first presidential debate with Donald Trump ahead of November 5 elections. The most-awaited debate took place at CNN's Atlanta studio, where the Commander-in-Chief was seen freezing and mumbling while trying to defend himself against the former President. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden laugh as they pick up an order from a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after participating in a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 28, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

Calling Thursday's debate “completely predictable", Julian Castro, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary under Obama, wrote on X, “Biden had a very low bar going into the debate and failed to clear even that bar…He seemed unprepared, lost, and not strong enough to parry effectively with Trump, who lies constantly.”

Biden, who reportedly took a whole week to prep for the debate, is not the first incumbent to falter in the his first presidential debate.

According to Republicans and Biden's critics, it was the POTUS' dismal performance against Trump.

Just after 30 minutes of the debate, Biden campaign seemed to rescue 81-year-old President's raspy voice during the face off. A report hit the social media platform, claiming that Biden has a cold.

“He has a cold, started slow but obviously had started to hit his stride,” a source told The Hill.

Biden says ‘it’s hard to debate a liar’

Following the debate, Biden made a surprise visit to an Atlanta-area Waffle House, claiming he "did well" debating Trump.

The POTUS addressed the reporters at the restaurant, asserting: "I think we did well." He then boarded Air Force One to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he will spend the night before a campaign rally on Friday.

When asked if he was worried about his debate performance or about calls for him to withdraw from the race, Biden responded, "No." He then blasted Trump and said. "It’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times."

The Commander-in-Chief highlighted his scratchy voice by saying, “I have a sore throat.”

Jill hails Biden's debate performance, targets Trump

First Lady Jill Biden attempted to boost her husband's pride following his lackluster debate performance.

"Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question," Jill said with a smile on her face. "You knew all the facts."

"And let me ask the crowd, what did Trump do?" she asked and then shouted with attendees, “Lie!”

Also Read: Joe Biden and Donald Trump to face each other at golf duel? ‘I’m happy to play…’

Kamala Harris admits Biden's ‘slow start’

Kamala Harris too defended Biden's debate performance, pointing that Trump had spent a lot of time avoiding questions and manipulating the facts.

In an interview with CNN, the Vice President said, "What we saw tonight is the President making a very clear contrast with Donald Trump on all of the issues that matter to the American people. Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish."

She further stressed that Biden is undoubtedly strong on policy and performance.

When asked about Biden's performance and Democrats' worries that it increased voters' reservations about his old age, Harris stated: “Ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance.”

Stating that the “contrast is clear”, she concluded: “Look at what happened during the course of the debate. Donald Trump lied over and over and over again.”