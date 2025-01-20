Menu Explore
Biden pardons Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley as shield against potential retribution by Trump

AP |
Jan 20, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Joe Biden has pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

President Joe Biden has pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, using the extraordinary powers of his office in his final hours to guard against potential “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration.

The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(AFP)

The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has selected Cabinet nominees who backed his election lies and who have pledged to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him.

Also Read: Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE updates: Trump to take oath of office for 2nd time; S Jaishankar to represent India

Fauci, who helped coordinate the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised the ire of Trump when he refused to back Trump's unfounded claims. He has become a target of intense hatred and vitriol from people on the right, who blame him for mask mandates and other policies they believe infringed on their rights, even as tens of thousands of Americans were dying.

Mark Milley, who is the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and called Trump a fascist and detailed Trump's conduct around the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

