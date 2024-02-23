Biden's Democratic challenger Dean Phillips offers to be Nikki Haley’s VP on ‘unity ticket’

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who is still running against President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, suggested that he would consider becoming Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's running mate on a "unity ticket" to oppose Biden and Donald Trump. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN) speaks at South Carolina(REUTERS)

Philips recently appeared on the Chad Hartman Show, where the WCCO radio host asked if he would vote Haley over Biden in case she becomes the 2024 Republican nominee.

“Wouldn't all your listeners be maybe more compelled by Nikki Haley and Dean Phillips getting together on a unity ticket, and actually doing for the first time perhaps in our country's history what most Americans actually want, which is cooperation, collaboration, participation, decency, common sense leadership," he responded.

Philips further claimed that “there is no way” that Haley will become the GOP nominee and even the “Democratic Party doesn't want competition and seems to want to coronate Joe Biden”.

Hartman then asked would Minnesota Rep. consider running as her vice president if she ran as an independent.

“I think it is a conversation that Ambassador Haley and I should have if that is what this comes down to,” he replied, adding that if Biden is Democratic party nominee then Trump's “victory is almost certain”.

“I think anybody, including myself, should keep open minds and hearts about that. I hope Nikki Haley does and I think America would be very well served by some type of bipartisan ticket that restores faith in government,” he added.

Will Trump win South Carolina GOP primary?

To begin with, primary polls show Trump has a significant advantage in Haley's home state South Carolina. On Thursday afternoon, Trump led Haley by over two-to-one, 64 percent to 33 percent, according to 538's South Carolina polling average – a three-fold increase over Trump's New Hampshire victory margin, ABC News reported.

If the polls turn accurate, Trump would enjoy the most significant victories a Republican primary candidate has ever had in South Carolina. In the 1988 primary, then-Vice President George H.W. Bush won by 28 points, setting a precedent for non-incumbents. Bush then prevailed by 41 points while pursuing reelection in 1992. While Trump has a little chance to beat Bush's 1992 record, his advantage in the polling average would be narrower than Bush's 1988 victory margin.