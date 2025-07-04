Big Beautiful Bill passed: When will Trump's tax bill go into effect?

House Republicans gathered enough support to pass President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill on Thursday. The legislation will not reach Trump's desk and will be declared into law before the Fourth of July deadline. Only days after the Senate passed the bill with VP JD Vance's tie-breaking vote, the House voted 218-214, with two Republicans breaking away from party lines. President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful passed the House vote on Thursday(Bloomberg)

The White House, minutes after the House vote, indicated that Trump would address the country later in the day. The package offers $4.5 trillion in tax breaks enacted in 2017 during Trump's first term. This includes allowing workers to deduct tips and overtime pay, and a $6,000 deduction for most older adults earning less than $75,000 a year.

When will Donald Trump sign the Big Beautiful Bill into law?

President Trump is expected to sign the bill on the Fourth of July, at 5 PM local time.

“The one ‘big, beautiful bill’ has passed the House of Representatives and will be at the president’s desk for signature at a big, beautiful signing ceremony tomorrow at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July, just as the president always said and hoped it would be,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

When will the Big Beautiful Bill go into effect?

The Big Beautiful Bill Act does not have a single, uniform effective date, as its provisions phase in at different times.

Tax cuts: Extensions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including permanent individual and estate tax reductions, no tax on tips (up to $25,000 for incomes under $150,000), and no tax on overtime (up to $160,000), take effect for taxable years starting December 31, 2024.

The SALT deduction cap rises to $40,000 for incomes up to $500,000, effective immediately upon signing but reverting to $10,000 after five years.

Medicaid and SNAP reforms: Stricter Medicaid work requirements (80 hours/month for able-bodied adults) and eligibility checks begin December 31, 2026, with SNAP cost-sharing for states (error rates above 6%) starting in 2028.

Border security and military: Funding for 10,000 ICE agents, 3,000 Border Patrol agents, and border wall construction is allocated upon signing, with implementation in fiscal year 2026.

Clean energy cuts: Tax credits for electric vehicles and renewable energy (solar, wind) end 60 days after enactment, except for nuclear plants under construction by 2028.

Trump Accounts ($1,000 for newborns) and a child tax credit increase to $2,500 start in 2025, expiring in 2028.