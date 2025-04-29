Menu Explore
Big Lots ‘excited’ to bring hundreds of stores ‘back to life in May’. Here's where

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 29, 2025 09:31 PM IST

Check out the Big Lots store locations set to reopen in May

Big Lots is set to reopen hundreds of stores in the coming weeks, with 60 locations spanning a dozen states on May 1. The company made the announcement on Monday, less than a month after reopening nine stores across six states as part of a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners.

Big Lots to reopen hundreds of stores in May. Check out locations near you(AP)
Following a “positive customer response” to the reopenings on April 10, Big Lots is “excited” to bring 132 more stores “back to life in May,” Variety Wholesalers CEO Lisa Seigies, said in a press release. Meanwhile, the retailer said in an Instagram post that a total of 210 stores will reopen “over the next few weeks.”

Also Read: What's new on Netflix? Highly anticipated TV shows releasing in May 2025

The press release reveals that the reopening of stores will be done in two phases, on May 1 and May 15. The locations for the first wave will span 12 states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, per The Hill.

In the second phase, Big Lots will open stores across 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Also Read: ‘Woke’ California PhD student rejects ‘dream’ NASA internship for this reason

“The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive,” Seigies further said.

“The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands. I couldn’t be prouder of the dedicated team who made it possible for us to serve these communities again!”

News / World News / US News / Big Lots ‘excited’ to bring hundreds of stores ‘back to life in May’. Here's where
