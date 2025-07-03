Bill Beautiful Bill House vote: What happens if there's a tie? Can Mike Johnson pass the bill?

Speaker Mike Johnson sat down with a couple of Republicans after one round of voting on President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill on Wednesday. As per the latest tally, four Republicans voted against the legislation, creating a massive hurdle. Reps. Andrew Clyde, Victoria Sparta, and Keith Self were three of them. U.S House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to the press as Republican lawmakers struggle to pass the Big Beautiful Bill(REUTERS)

For the bill to pass, Republicans need a simple majority. Every member is in the House and participated in the previous vote. If all members vote, Republicans can only afford to lose three defections. If the rule is adopted, the House will have an hour of debate.

Republican majority, House Speaker Mike Johnson, faces a tight vote, complicated by GOP holdouts. Rep. Thomas Massie has reportedly claimed that as many as 10 Republicans may vote ‘no’, threatening passage.

What Happens If There’s a Tie?

In the House, a tie vote on a bill’s final passage results in the bill failing, as a majority (218 votes with full attendance) is required to pass legislation, according to House Rules, Rule XX, Clause 1.

Unlike the Senate, where Vice President JD Vance broke a 51-50, the House has no tiebreaker mechanism. A tie vote would sink the bill, forcing Johnson to renegotiate, amend, or rely on executive actions.

A tie on the procedural ‘rule’ vote, which sets debate terms, would also block the bill from reaching the floor.

Can Mike Johnson Pass the Bill?

The bill passed the House 215-214-1 on May 22, 2025, with Massie and Warren Davidson (R-OH) voting ‘no’ and Andy Harris (R-MD) voting 'present'. Johnson can lose only three GOP votes with full attendance, as all Democrats, led by Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), are expected to oppose it.

After leaving Speaker Johnson’s office before the procedural vote closed, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer told Reuters: “There’s going to be a vote tonight, and we’ll finish voting on the rule, and then we’ll do the debate. We’ll vote on the bill."