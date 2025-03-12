Comedian Bill Burr slammed Elon Musk as an “idiot,” and called him an “evident Nazi.” The 56-year-old made the comments during his appearance on the latest episode of NPR’s Fresh Air podcast, where he promoted his new Hulu comedy special, Drop Dead Years. Burr said his latest stand-up material is aimed at waking people up to the realities of the present political atmosphere. Bill Burr says Elon Musk ‘evidently is a Nazi,’ calls tech tycoon an ‘idiot’ (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

‘That idiot Elon Musk, who evidently is a Nazi’

“I’m trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it’s a select few group of nerds eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool, and the rest of us are getting pushed down,” Burr said. “They’ve politicized the whole stupid thing and we’re falling for it.”

On being asked to clarify what nerds he was referencing, Burr replied, “That idiot Elon Musk, who evidently is a Nazi.”

“I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil [by Musk], and he does it at a presidential inauguration!” Burr added, referring to the SpaceX CEO's controversial hand gesture at an Inauguration Day event, which many thought looked like a Nazi salute.

“This is why I hate liberals,” Burr said. “Liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’”

He added, “I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn’t he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?”

Musk became an integral part of Donald Trump’s administration since the latter was re-elected. The tech tycoon has been making headlines ever since, and is very often seen around Trump.

Earlier this year, comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler said during a panel at the SXSW film festival, “Did anyone vote for Elon Musk to be the president? I mean, can’t we come together — Republicans and Democrats — and say we don’t want that? Can’t we agree on that at least?”