Bill Clinton hot tub row: Ex-prez reacts to new Epstein photos; ‘cut him off before crimes’

Bill Clinton's spokesperson issued a scathing statement in response to the Department of Justice releasing the former president's photos in the latest Epstein files batch. One image of the Democrat showed him on a private plane with a woman whose face was redacted from the photo, sitting on his lap. Another photo shows him in a pool with Epstein’s longtime confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a person whose face was also redacted. This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows former President Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein(AP)

As the photos emerged, Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, defended him in a statement posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be," Urena said.

"There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats," he added.

The spokesperson further referred to comments from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles that appeared in a Vanity Fair profile. Wiles had claimed that ‘there is no evidence’ that the former president visited one of Epstein’s private islands as many as 28 times.

Back in 2019, Urena had said: “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”