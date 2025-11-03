Bill Clinton injured? Ex-president seen with mysterious bandage, sparking health concerns

Former President Bill Clinton was at the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday to support his daughter, and participant, Chelsea. However, a bandage on his nose has drawn the attention of many. Hillary Clinton accompanied Bill Clinton to support their daughter Chelsea in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.(AP)

The 79-year-old was seen with a bandage wrapped around the tip of his nose, news agency photographs showed. Wife Hillary Clinton also accompanied Bill to cheer on Chelsea, who's run in several marathons in recent years.

Seeing the bandage led to speculations about Clinton's health among many online.

Reactions to Bill Clinton's nose bandage

Several people reacted to the report of Clinton being spotted with a bandage on his nose. “He's on blood thinners. Probably bleeds a lot every time he gets scratched,” one person wrote on X. Another commented, “Prob basal cell removal. Common with the old folks.” Yet another said, “Skin cancer.”

Former US President Bill Clinton greets Chelsea Clinton at the finish line during the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon on November 02, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

In 2001, it was reported that during his last week in office, Clinton was diagnosed with skin cancer, but the White House had said it was a common form of the disease and almost always curable. The current cause of Clinton's injury is not known.

Bill Clinton past health issues and scares

While the reason behind the current nose injury remains unknown, Clinton has had some health issues in the past. Last year, he was left hospitalized with fever and suspected dehydration. Then, in summer he was seen with a portable defibrillator bag, while he was departing from the Hamptons. This raised questions as well, given the former president's history with heart problems.

In 2004, Clinton had quadruple heart bypass surgery for blockages of some of his arteries at over 90 percent. The next year, he had a surgery for a collapsed lung. In 2010, he had heart surgery over a clogged artery. Two stents were put in at the time. Clinton was also briefly hospitalized during the Covid-19 pandemic.