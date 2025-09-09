Childlike curiosity, drive to...: Inside Bill Clinton's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein

Former US President Bill Clinton was among some prominent names on the 50th birthday album of Jeffrey Epstein, a copy of which was released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Former US President Bill Clinton (L) purportedly wrote a birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003.

The album was reportedly compiled in 2003 for the sex offender, and was signed by some “friends”, among whom was Bill Clinton. Here's what the message from the former US President purportedly read:

Happy 50th

It’s heartening, isn’t it, to have lived so long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventure and work, and still to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference, and the circle of friends.

Bill Clinton

A picture of this birthday note is going viral now, but its contents were reported by the Wall Street Journal back in July this year. According to the publication, Bill Clinton socialized with Epstein in the early 2000s.

However, according to a clarification released by Bill Clinton's office in 2019, the former president had no idea about the "terrible crimes" Epstein pleaded guilty to.

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation," Clinton's office had said in a statement.

According to the former president's office, Clinton met Jeffrey Epstein once in his Harlem office in 2002, and made a brief visit to the sex offender's New York apartment "with a staff member and his security detail".

"He's not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida," the note concluded.

There has been no fresh clarification ever since Clinton's purported birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein was released.

Did Trump write a 'suggestive birthday note' to Epstein?

In the copy of the birthday album released by the full House committee on Monday, was a sexually suggestive letter, purportedly signed by US President Donald Trump.

The purported letter or note references a “wonderful secret", and a series of messages written on what appears to be a figure of a woman.

However, the White House has denied the authenticity of the letter, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the birthday card story "false".

The picture of the note was released in a WSJ report late on Monday night, but the White House argues that the publication gave it no time to respond to the claims before releasing the article.

“Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!” Leavitt said.