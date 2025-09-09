Trump's signature decoded amid ‘Epstein birthday note’ row: What experts see in POTUS' handwriting

House Democrats on Monday released an alleged birthday note from President Donald Trump to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Experts reveal what Trump's signature says about his personality.(AP)

The post on X read, “HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

The letter features a message calling Epstein a "pal” and wishes him “another wonderful secret,” framed by a crude sketch of a naked woman.

White House responds

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich condemned the release, calling it defamation and denying the signature’s authenticity.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also rejected the note, tweeting, “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.”

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she added.

Social media users quickly compared the signature on the note with verified examples of Trump's handwriting, sparking renewed interest in past handwriting analyses.

Trump signature analysis

Experts like Valerie Weil, a Georgia-based graphologist, and Sheila Lowe, a forensic handwriting examiner, have previously said Trump's signature reflects a strong need for control, impatience, and a desire to project strength and authority.

“The ambiguity behind his signature says that you never really get to know the real me. He keeps that more private,” Weil told Buzzfeed.

Lowe said the signature’s compactness indicates a strong need for control.

“He wants to be seen as strong and bold and somebody that you don’t mess with. That’s what I get from that signature," she told the outlet. “So, this is somebody who has a strong need to feel like he’s in control of his environment, which can make him come on strong in protecting that so this is manifested by the way he acts in an authoritarian manner, dominating the environment, just taking over.”

The signature’s many straight lines imply aggression and impatience, with Lowe adding that its lack of curves points to an absence of emotional balance.

“Everything in handwriting is symbolic, really, and so we look at whether the lines are curved or the lines are straight, and when there’s a lot of straight lines, as in his case, it’s a lot of aggression there and possibly anger and things like that,” Lowe explained. “There is no balance in that signature.”

According to Weil, the sharp angles also reveal intelligence and analytical skills, but with impatience and insistence bordering on arrogance.

“The main thing that I see when I look at his signature is the impatience. It’s fast. It’s moving. He does not like to look back. He does not like to have to double-check himself. He’s very insistent, almost to the point of arrogance. In this way, he likes a competition,” Weil told the outlet.