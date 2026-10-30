Binance founder CZ tells Elon Musk to stop mocking $6.3 billion crypto hack: 'Bad time to troll'

The exchange began after Zhao shared a security warning on October 28, a day before the Binance attack was disclosed. He advised people against opening links or downloading attachments from emails, even when they appeared to come from someone they trusted.

The exchange between the two took place on Friday, October 30, after Binance suffered what has been described as the largest cryptocurrency theft on record. Around $3 billion in stolen crypto assets have been frozen so far, while Binance has promised to cover the confirmed losses.

Elon Musk has drawn criticism from Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao after the Tesla making sarcastic comments about the cryptocurrency exchange's $6.3 billion hack. Musk reacted to the incident with laughing and grimacing emojis on X, prompting Zhao to ask the billionaire to stop mocking the company and show some support.

How does Binance plan to cover losses from the hack?

How does Binance plan to cover losses from the hack?

Why did CZ ask Elon Musk to stop mocking the Binance hack?

Why did CZ ask Elon Musk to stop mocking the Binance hack?

Musk responded to the warning with fire and laughing emojis. After reports of the hack emerged, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO also posted, "Everyday is Zeroday" on X.

He later shared a grimacing emoji during a discussion about Binance's ability to cover the losses.

Zhao responded to the resurfaced security warning by saying he wished more people had followed his advice. However, he pointed out that the attack was more complicated than simply clicking a suspicious link.

"The hack is more complex than that, but all hacks generally have a compromised device (or algorithm) at some point," Zhao wrote.

Binance's initial investigation reportedly pointed to a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer. Investigators are also examining other possible security breaches.

Also Read: Binance says $6.3 billion crypto heist was a complex attack, and not just 1 compromised laptop