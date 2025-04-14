Blue Origin NS-31 launch: Will weather play spoilsport on Monday? Forecast here

Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin is set to launch a star-studded all-woman crew on its New Shepard rocket on a suborbital flight to the edge of space. The mission, NS-31, is scheduled to lift off on Monday morning from the company's launch pad in Van Horn, Texas. A live stream of the launch will be available on the Blue Origin website. A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launches from Launch Site One in West Texas(AFP)

This will be New Shepard's 11th human flight and will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission includes Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.

Bezos' Blue Origin is targeting 9:30 AM EDT as lift-off time. However, there could be delays due to weather, issues with hardware or launch infrastructure. The company will keep all viewers posted about any changes.

Here is the weather forecast for Van Horn, Texas on Monday

- Temperature: Expected to be around 70–80°F at launch time, according to AccuWeather. It will be a ‘Mostly cloudy and warm; breezy in the afternoon’.

- Cloud cover: AccuWeather further notes that cloud cover is expected to be at 89%.

- Precipitation: Almost no chance of rain.

- Wind: Light winds of about 17 mph(NNE), well within safe launch parameters. Gusts above 44 mph could raise concerns, but current models suggest calm conditions.

- Visibility: Clear, with no significant fog or haze expected, ensuring good ground and air visibility.

Risk Factors

- Cloud cover: Thick clouds could delay the launch, as seen with NS-29’s scrub on January 28, due to ‘thick clouds’ and an avionics issue. Scattered clouds are less concerning but will be monitored.

- Wind shear: Upper-level winds are a concern for suborbital flights, but no severe weather systems are indicated for West Texas on this date.

- Launch window flexibility: Blue Origin’s window allows adjustments if minor weather issues arise.