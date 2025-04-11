Menu Explore
Born before 1967? You probably need a booster dose of the measles vaccine

Edited by Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 11, 2025 10:47 AM IST

Measles cases are spreading rapidly across the United States. The country has already reported more than double the number of cases it saw in all of 2024.

Measles cases are spreading rapidly across the United States. The country has already reported more than double the number of cases it saw in all of 2024. Texas alone has reported over 505 cases. People with both doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine have around 97 per cent immunity to the virus. However, if you were born between the years 1963 and 1967, your vaccine may not be up to the mark.

Measles cases are spreading rapidly across the United States(Getty Images via AFP)
Measles cases are spreading rapidly across the United States(Getty Images via AFP)

Before 1967, the MMR vaccines were made based on the ‘killed’ virus in which the pathogens that were prepared for the vaccines were first killed and then injected with just their viral proteins. All vaccines in 1967 and after were then based on the ‘live’ virus, making them extremely effective.

Read More: Texas measles outbreak tops 500 cases, including multiple at a day care in Lubbock

“They do have some immunity, so it’s not like they’re walking around with no antibodies,” the director of infectious diseases at Franciscan Physician Network, Dr Erica Kaufman West, said, as per WNDU. “But we just know that the antibodies from the killed virus was not as effective”.

Due to this, the people who have received the ‘killed’ virus vaccines are now eligible to receive a booster shot from their physicians. This booster shot will now contain the proteins of the ‘live’ virus instead of the ‘dead’ ones.

Dr Kaufman West added that adults are not generally recommended to take the booster shot, but it is usually recommended for people living or working in high-risk areas, like schools or healthcare fields. She also said that there is no harm in getting an extra MMR vaccine, but to be safe, one must contact their primary care physician with doubts regarding one’s booster eligibility.

Read More: US measles outbreak: WHO issues travel warning amid rising cases

How to find out if you’re eligible?*

Dr Kaufman West says, “For people that don’t know if they’re born before 1967 and they’re not sure if they had Measles or what their vaccine status is, the first thing we always recommend is to try and find your vaccine records. If you’re able to find that, look through and see what Measles vaccine you got, if any.”

If the MMR vaccine is labelled as ‘killed’, then one’s eligible for a booster shot, which would ensure maximum protection and safety from the Measles virus.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
