Boston ‘Hands off’ protest sees massive turnout, sea of anti-Trump voters swarm streets | WATCH

Thousands of ‘Hands off’ protestors swarmed streets in Boston in a massive anti-Trump demonstration on Saturday. Videos of a ‘sea’ of protestors marching from Boston Common to Boston City Hall surfaced on social media. Such protests took place in over a thousand American cities, with people chanting against the president and his adviser Elon Musk. People take part in the nationwide "Hands Off" anti-Trump protests in Boston,(REUTERS)

Senator Ed Markey was at the march in Boston. He told WBZ NewsRadio that this is ‘making sure our voices are heard, that we are the national leader in 2025 the same way that we were in 1775 when King George tried to take away our rights’.

Protestors held posters with anti-Trump slogans in opposition to the Republican and Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency's slashing of federal funding and mass layoffs in the name of cost-cutting.

“This is a direct attack on everything Massachusetts stands for,” Markey said. “We will not accept a King Donald making decisions that strip people of their rights, of their constitutional rights."

Congresswoman Ayana Pressley and Mayor Michelle Wu also participated in the protest in Boston. “We will not sit by while Donald Trump and his billionaire friends dismantle the protections that our families count on,” Wu told WBZ NewsRadio.

Hundreds were also seen protesting around Greater Boston - in Waltham, Salem, and Wakefield. “This is an unprecedented moment,” Congresswoman Pressley said. “This is our chapter of our civil rights movement which we are still very much in.”

Over 1,200 'Hands Off' demonstrations were planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ advocates, veterans and elections activists. Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign advocacy group, spoke at the Washington protest, criticizing the Trump administration's treatment of the LBGTQ community.

“The attacks that we're seeing, they're not just political. They are personal, y'all,” she said. “They're trying to ban our books, they're slashing HIV prevention funding, they're criminalizing our doctors, our teachers, our families and our lives. This is Donald Trump's America and I don't want it y'all. We don't want this America, y'all. We want the America we deserve, where dignity, safety and freedom belong not to some of us, but to all of us.”