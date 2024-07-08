Boy, 2, tragically dies after accidentally shooting self at Walmart parking lot

A devastating tragedy rocked the world of a family in Georgia after their two-year-old child died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot in a Walmart parking lot. 2-year-old Nakyzi Odums tragically dies after accidentally shooting self at a Walmart parking lot. Grandmother described him as a baby who "smiled brightly, laughed wholeheartedly [and] loved unconditionally."(GoFundMe)

The horrifying incident occurred on Wednesday outside the store in Douglas, Georgia, according to WALB. Witnesses suggested that the toddler’s parents had just got out of the vehicle of the car to shop at a fireworks stall just feet away when they heard a gun go off.

Terrified of what had happened, they rushed back to their vehicle, where 2-year-old Nakyzi Odums had shot himself in the chest. Although he was immediately taken to the hospital, he untimely passed away at a trauma centre in Jacksonville, Florida.

Witnesses also said that the baby was sitting in the car’s front seat with the gun, with supposedly clear access to it as the weapon may have been in the side of the car door.

What the police had to say about the tragic incident

The Douglas Police Department announced his sad passing, stating the “young child who suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 3, 2024, has sadly passed away this afternoon, July 6th 2024, at a trauma centre in Jacksonville, Florida.”

“Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” they added.

On a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for the family, the infant’s grandmother described him as a baby who “smiled brightly, laughed wholeheartedly [and] loved unconditionally.” As mentioned on the fundraiser page, he is survived by his parents, Sam Odums and Laileighauna Parks.

“As one of his grandmothers, I am stepping in and requesting support of burial for our sweet baby. Donations will also allow mom and dad time to grieve properly. If its in your heart and your will. Please donate anything you desire,” the GoFundMe page adds.

Douglas Police Chief Brannen Pruette called to attention that while people are allowed to have a gun in the car, they must secure it when children are involved so that they don’t have access to it.

The police are currently investigating how the boy came across the weapon. Whether his parents will face charges has yet to be determined.