    Bradenton shooting reports: Homicide on 4th Avenue Circle; potential suspect in police custody

    Bradenton police are probing a homicide on 4th Avenue Circle East after a possible shooting on the 5200 block. A suspect is in custody; no active threat.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 12:28 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    The police in Bradenton, in Florida's Manatee County confirmed that they are investigating a homicide on 4th Avenue Circle East on Thursday afternoon.

    Representational image. (Unsplash)
    Representational image. (Unsplash)

    A person appears to have been shot on the 5200 Block, the police said. A potential suspect is also in custody, and it is not an active shooter situation.

    "This is a developing situation. More information will be released when shortly," the Bradenton Police wrote on X.

    A massive police presence was reported off Highway 64 close to the Walmart, locals said.

    This is a breaking news.

