Bradenton shooting reports: Homicide on 4th Avenue Circle; potential suspect in police custody

The police in Bradenton, in Florida's Manatee County confirmed that they are investigating a homicide on 4th Avenue Circle East on Thursday afternoon. Representational image. (Unsplash)

A person appears to have been shot on the 5200 Block, the police said. A potential suspect is also in custody, and it is not an active shooter situation.

"This is a developing situation. More information will be released when shortly," the Bradenton Police wrote on X.