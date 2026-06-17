'Brand new JD Vance meme': Viral clip from The View sparks frenzy online

Vice President JD Vance has been making the media rounds this week, appearing on Fox News, CNN, NBC and other networks to promote his new memoir "Communion" ahead of a widely anticipated 2028 presidential campaign push. VP JD Vance's smiling glance at Ana Navarro on "The View" went viral. (Getty Images via AFP)

But of all his appearances, it was his visit to ABC's "The View" on Tuesday that the internet could not stop talking about and not entirely for political reasons.

The ‘Meme’ A moment from the broadcast, showing Vance apparently smiling and glancing at co-host Ana Navarro has quickly spread across social media. Donald Trump Jr. posted about it on X, writing “Brand new JD Vance meme just dropped.”

The reactions online were swift and varied.

“Look at the eyes of both of them, how lovingly they are looking at each other,” wrote one user.

Another took a more critical tone: “Funny part is, it's not even really a meme, that shot looks like it was actually taken from the live broadcast. So she actually made that stupid smirk while he was laughing at her."

While another wrote, “We should probably aspire to something more for a VP than him being a meme.”