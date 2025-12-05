Brian Cole Jr. charges: neighbors describe 2021 pipe bomb suspect as a ‘non-social’ man often seen walking his small dog

Neighbors say the man now charged in the 2021 pipe bomb case kept mostly to himself, often spotted walking a small dog around his quiet Virginia neighborhood. Federal authorities on Thursday arrested Brian Cole Jr., 30, nearly five years after explosive devices were discovered outside the Democratic and Republican national party headquarters on January 5, 2021, the night before the attack on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents gather in front of the home of suspected January 6th, 2021 pipe bomber, Brian Cole Jr in Woodbridge, Virginia. (Getty Images via AFP)

Cole has been charged with transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction using explosive materials, according to federal court documents.

The devices never detonated, and investigators have not said whether they believe the bombs were tied to the January 6 riot.

What Cole’s neighbors say

Cole lives with family members in a single-family home in Woodbridge, Virginia, about 25 miles from Capitol Hill, according to an FBI affidavit. Neighbors described the area as quiet and said they were stunned by the arrest.

“Nothing ever happens here. It’s like Sleepytown,” one neighbor told NBC News.

Others told FOX 5 that Cole kept to himself, often walking his Chihuahua with headphones on. “Non-confrontational, non-social really,” one neighbor said. “Just not somebody that I would pick as somebody who’d want to hurt anyone for any reason,” said another, according to NBC News.

Court filings say Cole works in the office of a northern Virginia bail bondsman. His father owns a bail bonds business, though it’s unclear whether Cole works there. His family declined to comment when contacted by FOX 5.

More on the investigation

According to court documents, between 2019 and 2020 Cole purchased materials consistent with components used to build pipe bombs, including galvanized pipes, end caps, electrical wire, battery connectors, kitchen timers, and steel wool.

Prosecutors say he bought the items from retailers such as Home Depot and Walmart and continued purchasing similar materials even after the devices were planted.

Investigators also identified purchases of safety glasses, protective gloves, sandpaper, and disinfecting wipes in the months leading up to the Capitol attack.

The affidavit states that Cole’s cellphone connected to towers serving the area around the RNC and DNC headquarters several times between 7:39 p.m. and 8:24 p.m. local times on January 5.

A license plate reader captured his 2017 Nissan Sentra near the South Capitol Street exit off I-395, less than half a mile from where the suspect was first seen on foot, helping place him in the vicinity when the bombs were planted.

‘Just like an action movie’

Neighbors described a heavy FBI presence Thursday morning. One said he heard sirens, then agents announcing over a loudspeaker, “This is the FBI. We have a federal search warrant.”

He told NBC News that about eight to 10 agents in camouflage and tactical gear moved into the home “just like in an action movie.” Residents who exited were not handcuffed, the neighbor added.

Authorities have not identified a motive or detailed what specific evidence ultimately led them to Cole.

Cole is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.