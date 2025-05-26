Brittney Griner's profanity-laced outburst might get her in trouble with WNBA

Brittney Griner might have tested the limits of what can be said on air in the WNBA and might just be in trouble for it. Brittney Griner #42 of the Atlanta Dream looks on against the Dallas Wings during the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena on May 24, 2025, in College Park, Georgia.(Getty Images via AFP)

Griner has had a decent start to the season with the Atlanta Dream since signing with the team in the offseason. But the 34-year-old veteran let her emotions come to the surface in a recent game on Saturday and directed them straight at the officials.

The veteran center's frustration boiled over during a halftime interview- on air, in the middle of a game, with cameras rolling. The Dream were squaring off against the Dallas Wings and ended the night with an 83-75 win. Mid-interview with CBS Sports, Griner turned her attention to the referees, Jeff Smith, Eric Brewton, and Tyler Mirkovich, and shouted: “Be f—ing better!”

She was clearly not happy with calls not going her way. The Dream player had also hinted at her unhappiness with the calls during the interview, just moments before her outburst.

"You know I call all my fouls," she had said.

This outburst might get her in trouble with the WNBA. The league has a history of fining players for publicly criticising the officials. While the WNBA is yet to announce any disciplinary action against Griner, multiple reports suggest that it might be coming.

Griner posted a solid stat line, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds, leading the Atlanta Dream to a win. It was the team's second win in four games so far this season.

Brittney Griner injured

Brittney Griner missed Sunday's game against the Connecticut Suns due to an injury. She participated in the pre-game shootaround with her Atlanta Dream teammates before the game but did not play. Griner was ruled out due to an injury to her left knee.

The Dream went on to win the game easily, downing the Sun 79-55. This means that the team has now won three of its first five games of the 2025 season. Its two losses came in its first and third games, against the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever, respectively.

Head coach Karl Smesko would hope to include Brittney Griner in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks.