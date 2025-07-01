Bryan Kohberger plea deal: Idaho murder victims' families blast ‘shocking and cruel’ move, ‘We lost the war’

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to all counts in the horrific slaughter of four young students, sparing him from the death penalty. This was revealed in a letter to the victims' family members, some of whom have now broken their silence. Bryan Kohberger plea deal: Idaho murder victims' families blast ‘shocking and cruel’ move (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)

Kohberger has been accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. The victims of the horrific crime were Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Per the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reacts

Kaylee’s family took to Facebook to share that they are “beyond furious at the State of Idaho.” “They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support,” the family wrote on Facebook.

In a separate post on the family’s Facebook page, titled The Goncalves Family Page, Aubrie Goncalves, “the youngest member of the Goncalves family,” opened up about the struggles they had to go through ever since the brutal slayings. “What the families of Ethan, Kaylee, Maddie, and Xana have endured over the past 2 year and a half is beyond comprehension. From the constant delays to the relocation of proceedings—making it harder for loved ones to attend—the justice system has placed heavy burdens on those already carrying unimaginable grief. Through it all, we have tried to hold on to hope. We’ve believed in the process. We’ve had faith in the system. But at this point, it is impossible not to acknowledge the truth: the system has failed these four innocent victims and their families,” Aubrie said.

She added, “The introduction of this plea deal, just weeks before the scheduled trial, is both shocking and cruel. Had this proposal come a year and a half ago, the families could have had time to process, discuss, and potentially come to terms with the idea of a life sentence—however difficult that may be. We could have had the time to understand it, to prepare for it emotionally, and perhaps even to find some degree of peace. But now, with mere weeks left, we are being asked to absorb and respond to life-altering decisions with no room to breathe. Bryan Kohberger facing a life in prison means he would still get to speak, form relationships, and engage with the world. Meanwhile, our loved ones have been silenced forever. That reality stings more deeply when it feels like the system is protecting his future more than honoring the victims’ pasts.”

Aubrie concluded the message saying, “The justice system was created to serve and protect—not to retraumatize grieving families. And yet, time and time again, we find ourselves blindsided, unheard, and unsupported. This last-minute plea deal feels less like an act of justice and more like an afterthought. We are not asking for vengeance. We are asking for accountability. We are asking for dignity for our loved ones. And we are asking—pleading—for a justice system that truly lives up to its name.”

In another post, the family said that despite repeatedly reiterating their views on pushing for the death penalty for Kohberber, none of their efforts mattered. “We DID OUR BEST! We fought harder then anyone could EVER imagine. Please do not argue or try to tell us that we should have done this or that. We gave it 200% for the last 2 years and 7 months. One day we will tell you all what we have really been through from day one. You will all be shocked. We fought a long battle, but we lost the war. We did gain an army of love that we know will always stand by us!” the post reads, in part.

Xana Kernodle’s family reacts

Xana’s family, too, is angry with the plea deal, with her aunt, Kim Kernodle, telling TMZ that even though prosecutors did float the idea a few days ago, the family made it clear that they were not okay with it. Kim said that the prosecution decided to “spare the families" the pain of a trial after the defense approached prosecutors with a plea deal. She thinks it is ridiculous as at least two families – hers and Kaylee’s – hoped Kohberger would face a jury.

Kim said that prosecutors were concerned that the families would be shaken to see the horrific crime scene photos. However, she asserted, "We know the graphics. They were not trying to spare us."

Kim added that prosecutors called her family about a deal a few days ago, but they were very vague and did not mention anything about the death penalty being taken off the table. She said that prosecutors even told her that there was enough evidence to secure a guilty verdict for Kohberger.