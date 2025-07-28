California plane crash: Two passengers found, one remains missing near Monterey

A private plane crashed off the coast of Northern California on Saturday, July 26. As per Newsweek, two of the three individuals on board have been found unconscious. One person remains missing. The Beech 95-B55 Baron aircraft had crashed in the ocean near Sunset Drive and Jewell Avenue in Pacific Grove at 10:40 pm local time on Saturday, as per flight radar data shared with KSBW. The private plane crashed around 10:40 pm local time.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Monterey plane crash: What happened?

The private plane left San Carlos Airport soon after 10 pm. It was set to land at the Monterey Regional Airport. The Beech 95-B55 plane was last seen near Monterey at 10:37 pm. The flight, labeled N8796R, had traveled almost 70 miles before it reportedly crashed about 200 to 300 feet off Point Pinos Lighthouse, a popular landmark.

Witnesses claimed they heard the sound of an aircraft engine revving, as per CAL FIRE. The sound was followed by a splash in the ocean.

A multi-agency response was initiated post the Monterey plane crash, with Pacific Grove Police, Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard, and CAL FIRE taking part. A helicopter and lifeboats were deployed minutes after the crash to search for the debris.

The Beechcraft twin-engine aircraft has been found, United States Coast Guard (USCG) Petty Officer Ryan Graves told Newsweek. He added that multiple agencies are still searching the waters off Pacific Grove, near Monterey, on Sunday.

The identities of the people on board have not been revealed.

Beech 95-B55 Crash to be investigated

As per a People report, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the crash. The NTSB will also review the debris that washed ashore.

The Monterey plane crash has drawn attention to private aircraft operations along California's coastline. There have been safety concerns associated with these operations, Newsweek reported. The incident has also highlighted the resources and coordination that are needed for air-sea rescue missions.

