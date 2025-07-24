Search
Russian plane with nearly 50 on board crashes in eastern Amur region, all feared dead

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 12:54 pm IST

The plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda.

A Russian passenger plane carrying 49 people, including six crew members, crashed in the eastern Amur region on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing local media reports.

Russian air traffic control lost contact with the An-24 passenger plane with about 49 people on board.(Image for represenation/Pixabay)
All people on board are feared dead, Russian news agency TASS said, citing preliminary data.

The plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said that, according to preliminary data, 43 passengers, including five children and six crew members, were on board.

Russia's emergencies ministry said that the debris of the passenger plane was located by a rescue helicopter.

"An Mi-8 helicopter operated by Rosaviatsiya (Russia's civil aviation authority) has spotted the burning fuselage of the aircraft," Russia's emergencies ministry said on Telegram, according to Reuters.

Russian News agency Tass reported that a crew error during landing in poor visibility is considered a reason behind the crash.

The Antonov An-24, developed in the 1950s, is widely used in Russia for both cargo and passenger transport. More than 1,000 units of the aircraft were produced.

(More details are awaited)

