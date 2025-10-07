California university issues travel advisory for faculty amid Trump's $100k H-1B visa fee

The University of Southern California (USC) has advised faculty and staff on H-1B work visas to postpone international travel after new immigration restrictions were introduced by the White House. University of Southern California has asked international faculty and staff to avoid overseas travel amid legal issues over the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee.(Unsplash)

In an official statement, USC said, “Out of an abundance of caution, all faculty and staff in H-1B status currently in the United States should put international travel plans on hold until they receive further guidance.”

The varsity also urged those outside the US to return before the new rule takes effect. USC obtained approval for 108 H-1B visas in fiscal year 2025.

Donald Trump administration’s new policy

The advisory follows a presidential proclamation signed on September 19 by President Donald Trump, which requires employers to pay a $100,000 fee for each new H-1B petition filed after September 21.

The rule will remain in effect for 12 months unless extended. Existing visa holders, renewals, and amendments are exempt, though concerns remained about the burden on employers and small businesses, per Newsweek.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the White House argued the policy will protect US workers and prevent misuse of the visa program. In parallel, the Department of Homeland Security has proposed prioritizing higher-wage and ‘higher-skilled’ positions in the annual visa lottery system.

Faculty and student reaction

Faculty members at USC expressed concern that the policy could undermine US higher education’s global reputation.

Aisling Kelliher, associate professor of cinematic arts, reflecting on her experience said one of the primary reasons why international students go there is because of the reputation of the American education system.

“It is a huge opportunity, both to come here as an immigrant and to continue as a researcher and teacher,” Kelliher said, per Newsweek.

Legal pushback

Recently, a coalition of unions, employers, and religious organizations filed a federal lawsuit in San Francisco challenging the $100,000 fee. Critics argued that the measure will disproportionately affect startups, small businesses, and universities, while large corporations may absorb the cost more easily, per CNBC.

Immigration lawyer Christi Jackson said, “H-1B workers are not displacing American jobs, they are filling critical gaps.” Jackson warned that Trump’s policy “risks harming the US economy by restricting access to essential talent.”

FAQs:

Q1: Why did USC issue a travel warning to H-1B staff?

It was issued because of new federal rules requiring a $100,000 fee for new H-1B petitions, creating uncertainty for international travel.

Q2: Who is affected by the new H-1B fee?

Those who have filed applications after September 21. Existing visa holders and renewals remain exempted.

Q3: How long will the fee remain in effect?

The rule is set for 12 months, though it could be extended.