California's big bold bill to regulate AI sparks debate, Musk comes forward to support but Google & Meta differ

Silicon Valley's epicentre California, has made the first bold move to regulate and rein in artificial intelligence with a new AI safety bill, SB 1047. The bill has been passed by the state Senate and is scheduled for a vote in the State Assembly by the end of this week. All about the AI safety bill, SB 1047 passed California Senate is scheduled for a vote in the State Assembly by the end of this week

This groundbreaking legislation aims to ensure that big AI developers take responsibility for their creations, especially those investing over $100 million in building AI models.

Even as it's attracted support California state Senator Scott Wiener, co-author of the bill has accused some opponents of “fearmongering” to try and stop the state legislation from being passed.

What’s AI safety bill, SB 1047 All About?

The AI safety bill, SB 1047, would put more responsibility on any developer spending more than $100 million to build an AI model. The requirements include: Safety Testing, where companies would need to thoroughly test their AI models to ensure they are safe. Developers would need to put in place safeguards to prevent their AI from causing harm. If an AI model causes severe harm, like mass casualties or damages exceeding $500 million, the state attorney general can take action against the developer.

Independent audits would be required to verify the safety and compliance of AI models and an AI systems must have a built-in kill switch to shut them down instantly if necessary. The bill will also protect individuals who report unsafe practices within AI companies.

Artificial Intelligence regulation sparks debate

As AI technology advances rapidly, concerns about its potential risks have grown. Supporters of SB 1047 argue that without proper regulations, AI could pose significant dangers to society. On the flip side, opponents, including major tech companies, worry that the bill could stifle innovation and make California a less attractive place for AI research and startups.

Who’s Supporting the Bill?

Elon Musk, the owner of AI company xAI, has thrown his support behind SB 1047. “This is a tough call and will make some people upset, but, all things considered, I think California should probably pass the SB 1047 AI safety bill.” he posted on X.

Emphasizing the need for AI regulation to protect the public he said, "for over 20 years, I have been an advocate for AI regulation, just as we regulate any product/technology that is a potential risk to the public."

Senator Scott Wiener, a key advocate for the bill, has garnered support from several notable figures in the AI community. At a virtual press conference, he was joined by AI experts like Yoshua Bengio and leaders from safety organizations such as Dan Hendrycks from the Center for AI Safety.

Who’s Against AI regulation?

Not everyone is on board. Big names like Google, Meta, and OpenAI have voiced their concerns, arguing that the bill’s strict rules could hinder AI development and put California at a competitive disadvantage.

In a letter to Wiener, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon wrote that while his company supports some of the bill's provisions, AI regulations should be left for the federal government to decide on.

Dr. Fei-Fei Li from Stanford has warned that the bill could negatively impact smaller players in the AI field, including those in academia and the public sector. Additionally, some Democratic lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called for a veto, believing that AI regulation should be handled at the federal level.

AI regulation: Road Ahead

SB 1047 has already passed the state Senate and is headed to the State Assembly for a vote by the end of the week. After several amendments, it will return to the Senate for a final vote. If approved, the bill will go to Governor Gavin Newsom for signing. So far, Newsom hasn’t indicated whether he will support the bill.