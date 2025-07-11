Camarillo farm raids: ICE agents hold one person at gunpoint, several US citizens detained

As dozens of ICE agents raided famous farms, including possibly the Glass House Farms, in Ventura County's Camarillo on Thursday, a volunteer told the Los Angeles Times that at least one person was held at gunpoint and several US citizens were detained. Dramatic videos emerged from the raids, with smoke grenade-like objects spotted in between the crowds. US Marines stand guard at the Edward R. Roybal Federal and Detention Center building during a protest against ICE(Getty Images via AFP)

Angel Marie, who is with the volunteer organization 805 Immigration Coalition, told the LA Times that about 500 people gathered at the farms to protest.

“We have reports that U.S. citizens are being detained,” Marie told the publication on a phone call.

Read More: What is Blue Alert? Texas issues alert for ICE shooter Benjamin Song

“Everyone who was working in the warehouse is now being detained by the federal agents. It’s a giant factory, and a lot of people who live in the area have family who work here; that’s why there is such a large presence out here right now.”

According to Marie, at least one person was being held at gunpoint after they tried to take out their phone and record the raid.

The ICE is yet to issue a statement about the situation in Camarillo.

Meanwhile, NBC Los Angeles cited a video to report that a law enforcement SUV struck a street sign in an attempt to maneuver around a truck carrying a forklift near the farms.

Read More: ICE video gives raw look at deportation flight from Indiana: 'Up close, personal'

"It's a horrible sight. It's heart-wrenching," Raquel Sanchez, a volunteer with Rapid Response Network, told the publication. “The whole perimeter is blocked off.”

"(The federal agents) are targeting the hardest-working people," Sanchez added. “(Farmworkers) don't have the luxury to miss work. They are just gambling being deported on a daily basis.”

According to the Ventura County Star, county fire spokesman Andrew Dowd said three patients were transported to hospitals at about 2 PM local time. The extent of the injuries has not been revealed yet. Fire crews were on the scene.