Canada updates travel advisory for US after ‘American Pie’ actor detained - Latest here

Canada updated its travel advisory for the United States on Saturday, a month after American Pie actor Jasmine Mooney was detained by border agents in San Diego, California. Ottawa is urging prospective travelers to be prepared for scrutiny and checks. The advisory further mentions that US authorities can check electronic devices like phones and laptops.

Canada's new travel advisory for US

"Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities. If you are denied entry. you could be detained while awaiting deportation," the new advisory, updated on April 4, read.

“Different entry rules may apply when traveling with a temporary passport or an emergency travel document. Before you leave, check with the closest diplomatic mission for your destination,” it added.

This is the second time Canada has updated its travel rules for the US since President Donald Trump and former PM Justin Trudeau's fall-out. The first advisory made it mandatory for all Canadians staying in the US for more than 30 days to register with the administration. This new rule is effective from April 11.

The registration was made compulsory by the Trump administration via an executive order the president signed on his first day in office. The Department of Homeland Security was asked to ensure non-citizens complied with the Immigration and Nationality Act, which states: “All aliens 14 years of age or older who were not registered and fingerprinted (if required) when applying for a US visa and who remain in the United States for 30 days or longer.”

While unrelated, the latest travel update comes a month after Canadian actor Jasmine Mooney was detained by ICE. She was kept in ICE custody for 12 days.