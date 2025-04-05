Indian national stabbed to death in Canada's Rockland; suspect held: Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Canada on Saturday morning said it was deeply saddened by the death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Indian Embassy in Canada said it was in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin(Pixabay/Representative)

While details of the incident were not known immediately, the Indian embassy in Canada said police has taken a suspect into custody.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin,” the Indian embassy in Canada said in a post on X.

According to Canadian news broadcaster CBC News, one person was dead in Clarence-Rockland and a second person was arrested. It was not clear whether this was the incident which the Indian embassy was referring to in its post on X.

The above-mentioned incident happened near Lalonde Street just before 3 pm Friday (local time), approximately 40 kilometers east of downtown Ottawa, the report quoted Ontario Provincial Police telling Radio-Canada.

Police have not yet disclosed the cause of death or whether the individual in custody will face any charges, the CBC News report said.

They informed Radio-Canada that further details would be released in an upcoming statement.

In the meantime, the Ontario Provincial Police warned Rockland residents to expect an increased police presence in the area.