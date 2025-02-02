Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem in protest of Trump tariffs

Oh, say, can you hear that? Canadian hockey fans made their feelings loud and clear as they booed the U.S. national anthem at an Ottawa Senators game on Saturday. The protest came just hours after former President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on Canada took effect, igniting frustration among many north of the border. Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk (7) scores against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Canadian fans boo the US anthem over tariffs

The national anthem performance, led by Ottawa-based singer Mandia, was met with jeers from the nearly 20,000 spectators in attendance at the sold-out Canadian Tire Centre.

Just hours before the game, Trump announced a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports, along with a 10% tariff on goods from China, set to take effect on Tuesday. He justified the move by linking it to the ongoing fentanyl crisis and illegal immigration, stating that the tariffs would remain in place until the situation is resolved.

As the boos grew louder, Mandia continued her performance but appeared visibly uncomfortable by the end. She briefly looked down before gathering herself to sing Canada’s national anthem, O Canada, during which fans proudly passed the Canadian flag around the arena.

“I have NEVER seen Canadians boo any national anthem… ever before in my entire life,” one internet user wrote stating surprise over the move. Another referenced the Iraq War, saying, “The only time I’ve ever seen Canadians boo the U.S. national anthem was during the Iraq war.”

Justin Trudeau slaps 25% retaliatory tariffs on US

In response to Trump’s announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured citizens that Canada was prepared to take action. On social media, he mentioned upcoming talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and later planned to address the Canadian public.

According to Prime Minister Trudeau, who will soon be stepping down from his position, Canada will impose a 25 percent tariff on $USD 155 billion worth of U.S. imports in response to Trump's bold actions. The outgoing Prime Minister encouraged Canadians to purchase local products and consider vacationing within the country.