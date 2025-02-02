Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US Federal workers ordered to remove pronouns from Email signatures amid Trump’s crackdown on DEI

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 02, 2025 08:29 AM IST

The directive aligns with Trump's executive orders, impacting agencies like the CDC and DOT, and extends to official documents and communications.

Employees across multiple federal agencies were directed to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News. The move follows executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump on his first day in office, aiming to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government.

Tariff war live: US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on January 31, 2025.(AFP)
Tariff war live: US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on January 31, 2025.(AFP)

Federal agencies instruct employees to drop pronouns

The orders stem from two executive actions Trump signed upon returning to office, which called for an end to what his administration described as "radical and wasteful DEI programs." One such directive, sent to staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), explicitly stated that “pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from employee signatures by 5 p.m. ET on Friday,” according to ABC news.

Also read: Former federal reserve senior adviser arrested, for leaking US trade secrets to China: Justice Department

Similar memos were issued to employees at the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Department of Energy (DOE).

As part of implementing these policies, federal agencies were instructed to strip any references to gender identity from official materials, including grant applications, public documents, and email communications.

Departments begin compliance amid backlash

The Department of Energy’s memo cited compliance with Trump’s executive order as the reason behind the removal of pronouns. At the Department of Transportation, the directive was issued on the same day the agency was handling the response to a plane crash near Washington, D.C.

At the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), sources revealed that all-gender bathrooms had also been closed in line with the new policy. Additionally, medical staff at Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities were told that gender should no longer appear on forms—only “sex” with “male” and “female” as the two available options, according to NY Times.

Also read: Trump team prepares to reverse Biden-era legal status for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and more

Federal websites and resources go offline

By Friday afternoon, several federal websites that contained DEI-related content appeared to have been taken down. Notably, the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and the Social Vulnerability Index pages were unavailable.

The swift implementation of these policies marks one of the most aggressive moves yet in Trump’s ongoing efforts to reshape federal government practices, particularly regarding diversity, inclusion, and gender identity.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On