Canton shooting: Woman shot at Stagecoach Road apartment complex; police looking for suspect

According to a statement released by the Canton Police Department, a woman was shot inside a car at Lamplighter Village complex, which is located at the intersection of Turnpike Street and Stagecoach Road. The shooting took place at 6:40 p.m. local time.

Residents on Canton Woods and the Lamplighter Village apartment and "any other homes and businesses from Tracy Road south to Stoughton town line" were asked to shelter in place as Canton PD conducted a city-wide manhunt.

Canton PD said that the suspect could be armed and considered dangerous.

Meanwhile, the woman has been seriously injured and has been transported to a medical facility.

What We Know About The Suspect

Canton Police Department released a description of the suspect the are tracking down amid the shooting. In the statement, the suspect was described as "Black skinned," and in his "late teens or early 20s." He has a "skinny build, about 5'5" to 5'6" tall, clean shaven wearing a black beanie hat."

According to reports, the woman and the suspect were in the car along with a passenger for a "transaction" when the woman, also in her 20s, was shot by the suspect. The other passenger in the car was left unharmed.

"We have determined that it was a transaction of merchandise that took place, and after the sale went bad, the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the vehicle and took off on foot," the statement from Canton police read.

"Turnpike Street, which becomes Washington Street in Stoughton and is otherwise known as Massachusetts Route 138 should be avoided at this time," the release added.