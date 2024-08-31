Capri Sun addresses uncertainty surrounding the future of its iconic pouches vs. plastic bottles

The internet went into a frenzy on Thursday, August 29 after rumours were spread that Capri Sun was replacing its iconic and beloved pouches with plastic bottles. The company addressed the rumours as the internet panicked over this information. The juice brand assured people that the pouches are not going anywhere. Capri Sun addresses the rumours about replacing the juice pouches with plastic bottles.(@caprisun/Instagram)

Capri Sun addresses the rumours

The rumours began with an Instagram post Capri Sun bottles in bottles posted by Instagram user @snackolator. The post had a visual of the fruit juice plastic bottles in three flavours–Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler. Followers assumed the pouches were being replaced by plastic bottles, however, this was far from the truth.

Capri Sun told People, “After seeing fans’ panic to the news, the brand behind the No. 1 kids’ drink in America is reassuring everyone that the pouch is here to stay in a truly epic way.” The fruit juice brand continued, “Rolling out exclusively at Walmart next week, Capri Sun is launching a pallet of 3,800+ Capri Sun pouches for purchase, ensuring no one misses out on their fave drink."

The Instagram account of Caprisun also shared a picture of the stocked pouches ready to sell out. The Caption of the post read, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet — we’d never disrespect the pouch and they’re here to stay! Starting next week you can buy a whole pallet of Capri Sun pouches. Find us at Walmart."

Are the Capri Sun bottles real?

While pouches are not going anywhere, the bottles are also a real product but are not yet available in the market. The company told the media outlet, “The single-serve bottles are an innovation slated for next year!” The snack Instagram account also added a disclaimer in the Capri Sun bottle post’s comment section after the post went viral and created confusion.

The disclaimer read, “For those who have been hearing (incorrect) reports, the pouches are not going anywhere! This is *, in addition,* to give adults (and probably teens) an option who might want some Capri Sun without walking around with a pouch!"