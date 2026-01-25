Carver shooting: Reports of multiple people shot at St. John's The Baptist Club, Silva St; first details

A shooting was reported at 53 Silva Street in Carver, Massachusetts on Saturday. At least three people were believed to be injured, as per National Emergency Alerts- New England, a Facebook page reporting on Fire, Police, Rescue, Weather, and Traffic related incidents. Reports indicated the shooting took place at St. John's The Baptist Club. Reportedly multiple ambulances and two helicopters were requested at the site. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Carver Police issued a statement confirming the matter. “Officers are on scene investigating an incident on Silva Street. This does not appear to be a random act, and there is no threat to the public. A person of interest has been detained. Silva Street is currently closed at this time. Please avoid the area while the investigation continues,” they said.

Reportedly multiple ambulances and two helicopters were requested. Scanner reports also indicated a shooting had taken place. A fire scanner report noted “Multi shooting Carver Ma, 53 Silva St at St Johns, request for mutual aid ambulances and PD.”

Another page that logs incidents in the Cape Cod area noted “CARVER MA police have a report of a SHOOTING | 53 SILVA ST | MA21. REPORTED 3 VICTIMS WITH GSW'S”. Carver is in Plymouth County, just west of Cape Cod.

"WHATS THIS WORLD COMING TO AND SO CLOSE TO HOME LATELY. UD Shooting Carver Ma. atleast (1) victim is DOA. Possible 3 to 5 victims."

“1 has a gsw to shoulder, ground transport. 1 by Medflight. Others via ground ambulances to hospital,” the individual also shared.

The condition of those who reportedly suffered gunshot wounds is not known at this time. No official details about the suspect.

Reactions to Carver shooting Several people reacted to the shooting in Carver. “That’s so crazy,” one person said. Another added, “How scary- Carver is typically such a quiet town!”.

Yet another said, “This country is crazy, if you had an issue with someone back in the day you settled it with your fist. Now people just go for the gun and forget about their fist.”